"Just waiting for the contracts to be signed on club side" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of PL star

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Kai Havertz's future as the German edges closer to an Arsenal move. Romano has claimed that the versatile attacker has already completed the first part of the medical tests ahead of a move to the Emirates.

The Germany international is now waiting for the contracts to be signed between Chelsea and Arsenal. The deal from Chelsea's end is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Deal from Chelsea will be completed this week. Kai Havertz has already completed first part of the medical tests as new Arsenal player. Just waiting for the contracts to be signed on club side.

Arsenal agreed a deal worth £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons for Havertz last week. The 24-year-old looks set to join the Gunners as their first signing of the summer.

Havertz could not quite live up to expectations at Chelsea following his £72 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020 summer window. The versatile forward scored the winner for the Blues in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final but wasn't able to contribute consistently on a weekly basis.

Havertz found the back of the net just nine times and bagged one assist in 47 games across competitions in the recently concluded 2022-23 season. In total, he made 139 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

The German was mostly deployed as a false nine during his time at Stamford Bridge although he is arguably most effective as a number ten. We will have to wait and see how Mikel Arteta gets the most out of the German at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta reveals where he’d like to coach if he leaves Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he would be open to a move back to his homeland Spain after his managerial stint at Arsenal. However, the Spaniard has insisted that he is entirely focused on his current job.

Speaking to FIFA, Arteta admitted that he would like to return to Spain when quizzed if he would manage Barcelona or Real Madrid next. He said:

"Spain is my country. I have been away for many years and at some point it could be an option to return to the league and have other experiences. But [not] now."

Arteta has been touted as a potential future replacement for Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona, should the Blaugrana part ways with the La Liga-winning manager. However, Arteta has insisted that he is a huge admirer of Xavi's work. He said:

"I've known him since we played together at Barça. Only knowing his character and what he feels about the game made it clear that Barça needed a figure like him. He has been able to withstand the pressure and has always been faithful to his ideas, defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year."

Arteta has done a phenomenal job at the Emirates since taking over the managerial position in 2019. He has won the FA Cup and FA Community Shield with the Gunners and has turned them into title challengers.

