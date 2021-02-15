Juventus and AC Milan interested in signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech- Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan has struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League since joining Chelsea last summer and could be sold after just a year at the club.

According to Todofichajes, Juventus will face competition from Serie A rivals AC Milan for Hakim Ziyech's signature. Juventus are rumored to have opened talks with Chelsea over a potential move for the attacking midfielder.

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea last summer in a deal worth €40 million from Ajax. He came with a weight of expectation on his shoulders following his performances for Ajax during his four years with the Dutch club.

Ziyech had an impressive start to life at Chelsea, but a combination of injuries and poor form have seen him struggle in recent weeks. The 27-year-old has now lost his place under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million on seven new players last summer, a number of whom have been unable to live up to their price tag this season. The likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have been unable to make an impact at Chelsea.

The club could, therefore, be forced to part ways with a few of their stars next summer in order to raise funds for new signings. Ziyech is rumored to be one of those players who are viewed as dispensible by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

A move to Juventus could help Ziyech rejuvenate his career, as he will be teaming up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in Turin.

Chelsea unlikely to let go of Ziyech despite Juventus, Milan rumors

However, Chelsea are unlikely to let go of the Moroccan as Thomas Tuchel is yet to find his preferred starting XI. He will therefore give the likes of Ziyech, Havertz and Werner time to prove themselves.

Tuchel has overseen a turnaround in results for Chelsea since joining the club. The Blues have won their last three games in the Premier League and are fifth in the league table, just one point behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

The club's hierarchy are unlikely to sanction the sale of a player they spent €40 million to sign last summer. Therefore, a move to Juventus may not be on the cards for Ziyech.