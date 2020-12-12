Juventus and AC Milan set to battle for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has emerged as a potential transfer target for Juventus and AC Milan, with the Serie A sides set to battle for his signature in January.

Reports by Calciomercato suggest that Chelsea are willing to let go of the Germany international this January and a loan move with an option to buy clause in the summer could be a possibility.

The Blues are, however, said to be holding out for a transfer fee of at least €18m, which could be met by both Italian clubs. A move to Italy would represent a return to Serie A for Rudiger, having spent two productive seasons in the past with AS Roma.

The 27-year-old signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and was initially a mainstay in the first-team, making 89 appearances in all competitions in his first two seasons.

Injuries, however, hampered his trajectory and the arrivals of new central defenders have pushed him further down the pecking order.

The former Stuttgart man has made just one Premier League appearance this season and appears to not feature in Frank Lampard's plans, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva the manager's preferred center-back partnership.

Rudiger was reportedly close to leaving Stamford Bridge last summer but could be set to depart when the winter transfer window opens, with Juventus mentioned as a potential destination.

The Bianconeri have flattered to deceive on occasion this season but got a statement victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou which could be the shot in the arm that their season needs.

Juventus have shown a penchant for signing young players with huge potential in recent years, but they could be huge beneficiaries of Rudiger's experience.

After recent struggles at Chelsea, Juventus could offer a fresh start for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has struggled for playing time at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger could benefit from a return to Italy and his familiarity with the league should ostensibly see him settle in quickly. Considering his current struggle for playing time at Chelsea, it is imperative that he starts getting minutes, with the European Championship coming up in less than seven months.

There is a real danger that Rudiger might not make Joachim Low's squad unless his situation at club level improves.

This is where a move to Juventus could come in handy. Although Andrea Pirlo already has several established players in defense, Giorgio Chiellini's recent injury struggles means that he would need a player of Rudiger's quality to fill in.