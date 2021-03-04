Juventus and Arsenal set to battle for Houssem Aouar - Reports 

Arsenal and Juventus are set to go head-to-head in their battle for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar next summer.

According to a report by CalcioMercato, the Gunners still have the 22-year-old on their radar, having shown interest in him last summer. They were, however, unable to meet Lyon's valuation for their star midfielder.

Juventus had also been linked with the French international, and the report suggests that the Bianconeri could rekindle their interest in him.

Andrea Pirlo has plans of bolstering his midfield, as he is seemingly not keen on the options available to him at the moment. Pirlo has reportedly penciled down Aouar as his primary target.

Meeting Lyon's asking price of €55m might prove problematic in the current climate, but Juventus have seemingly found a way around this stumbling block.

The Turin outfit currently have full-back Mattia de Sciglio on loan at Stade Gerland, and they plan on using him alongside Federico Bernadeschi as part of the deal for Aouar.

It is unknown if the Ligue 1 side will accept this proposal or if they will wait for Arsenal to make an official bid in the summer.

Arsenal and Juventus to face further competition for Aouar

Houssem Aouar is on the radar of several top European clubs.

Beyond Arsenal and Juventus, Manchester City could also be in the race for Aouar, according to ILBiancoNero.

Houssem Aouar joined the Lyon academy in 2009 and rose through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after players in the French league.

The 22-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 30 assists from 161 games in all competitions for the club, and his performances have led to interest from across Europe.

A move away from France is expected soon, and his next destination could be one of Arsenal, Juventus, or any of the other clubs linked with his signature.