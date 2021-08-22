Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club amid rumors of an England move.

Ronaldo is now entering his fourth season with Juventus and has only a year remaining on his contract. As a result, rumors of a possible move away from Juventus have been making the rounds.

Ronaldo wasn't part of the Juventus squad for the pre-season encounter against the club's under-23 side. Allegri clarified that the Portuguese talisman was given a day off before confirming that the 36-year-old will stay put.

Ronaldo is part of the Juventus squad for their Serie A opener against Udinese.

"Ronaldo didn’t play on Thursday because we were coming off a heavy training workload and I gave him half a day off.

"Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual.

"He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave. Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus," Allegri said ahead of Juventus's Serie A opener against Udinese.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City, along with Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with a move for Ronaldo.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, if Juventus have a bad season, people will only remember that: Massimiliano Allegri

AC Monza v Juventus FC - Trofeo Berlusconi

Juventus missed out on the Serie A title last season after nine years. Massimiliano Allegri now has the task of taking them back to the pinnacle of Italian football, and he is up for it.

Even though Inter Milan stopped the Juventus juggernaut in Serie A, the Old Lady are the favorites for the league title again.

"Usually, the favorite is the team that won it last time… Let’s take it one step at a time and try winning the first game,” the Juventus boss said.

"I don’t feel that I have anything to prove, what I did in the previous five years will remain in the museum. We all have to challenge ourselves every day, otherwise we can’t be in a condition to win.

"It’s the same for Cristiano Ronaldo, he won five Ballon d’Or trophies, but if he has a bad season, people will only remember that. The same goes for Federico Chiesa, what he did at the Euros no longer matters.

"We must realise that in order to win the Scudetto, we need daily work that is physical, technical and mental. If we are still in the running for the title in March, that means the team has found its balance," he added.

🎙 Allegri: "What happened in my first five years here now belongs in #JuventusMuseum. From here on, it's only what you do each day going forward that counts. It doesn't matter what has been done, but rather what needs to be done."#UdineseJuve #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 21, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar