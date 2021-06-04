Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri interested in signing French midfielder this summer - Reports

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to reunite with Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian tactician has informed the Bianconeri that he wants to add the midfielder to his squad in the summer transfer window.

Paul Pogba played for Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus for two seasons. He enjoyed a successful spell at Turin and established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Frenchman joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016. He has been heavily criticized for his inconsistent performances and off-field antics during his time at Old Trafford. He was even linked with a move to Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG last summer.

The 27-year-old, however, rediscovered his form at the turn of the year. He ended the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with three goals and as many assists. His impressive performances for Manchester United towards the end of the season led many fans to believe that he will sign a contract extension with the club.

Paul Pogba's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in 2022. This could force the club to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Juventus could offer Manchester United a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are likely to demand a fee in the region of €100 million for Paul Pogba. This could prove to be a major obstacle for Juventus due to the current financial situation.

The Turin giants could offer a player-plus-cash deal to the Red Devils in exchange for the talented midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus this summer, his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring the market and United are among the possible options. To complete the return of the CR7, the red devils could also include Paul Pogba in the deal."



[@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/xogP05gNCm — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 3, 2021

Juventus are reportedly ready to part ways with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo due to his massive wages and could offer Manchester United the chance to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

