Juventus close to completing move for AC Milan star - Reports

Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer. The Turkey international's contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Football Italia, Juventus has offered Calhanoglu a €5 million per year contract. AC Milan are reportedly eager to keep hold of the midfielder but are unwilling to match his salary demands.

Calhanoglu was one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in Europe during his time in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. After being linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs, Calhanoglu joined AC Milan in 2017 in a deal worth €24 million.

After taking time to settle in Italy, Calhanoglu eventually became a key player for AC Milan. The Turkish midfielder has formed a formidable partnership with Milan strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic over the last couple of seasons.

AC Milan are reportedly willing to offer Calhanoglu a new contract worth €4 million, but the set-piece specialist believes he deserves more than that.

Juventus are interested in signing Calhanoglu on a free transfer this summer. The Bianconeri are likely to undergo a massive squad overhaul after enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian is reportedly ready to part ways with midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot. Pirlo will, therefore, look to sign a replacement for the two midfielders this summer.

Juventus could prefer a move for Calhanoglu over Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli due to their financial situation

AC Milan v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

Juventus have been linked with a move for a number of top-quality midfielders this summer. The Old Lady are, however, suffering financially due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Juventus are reportedly interested in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Sassuolo sensation Manuel Locatelli. Both midfielders are likely to cost in excess of €50 million, which could prove to be a major obstacle for Juventus.

The Italian giants could therefore, prefer a move for AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu as the 27-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season.