Juventus consider Italian veteran as a potential replacement for Andrea Pirlo - Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini as a potential replacement for Andrea Pirlo. The 63-year-old has transformed Atalanta into one of the most entertaining and dangerous teams in Europe since joining the club in 2016.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have been evaluating Gian Piero Gasperini for the manager position for the last few weeks. The Bianconeri have also been linked with Zinedine Zidane and Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus endured a poor 2020-21 campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The former Italy midfielder was unable to guide Juventus to the Serie A title and saw his side get knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16 stage by Porto.

Juventus did finish in the top four of Serie A on the final day of the season, which sealed their qualification to the Champions League next season. Andrea Pirlo also guided Juventus to the Coppa Italia title this season.

However, the club's hierarchy believe that Juventus have underachieved this season, and that Pirlo has fallen out with a number of the club's star players. Juventus could, therefore, look to part ways with Andrea Pirlo this summer.

The Italian giants are reportedly looking to hire a manager who has experience in managing a top European club and has won silverware in the past.

🎙️ Maurizio Pistocchi "Gian Piero Gasperini comes from the Juventus youth sector, he has always been an inner Juventus fan and he will do everything to help his former club." pic.twitter.com/v2WmOIxNJp — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) May 18, 2021

Gian Piero Gasperini could be the perfect man to replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVIS-ION Cup Final

Gian Piero Gasperini is considered one of Juventus' top targets to replace Pirlo in the summer.

The Italian has led Atalanta to their third consecutive UCL qualification this season. He also guided Atalanta to the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League season, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Andrea Pirlo believes in Andrea Pirlo.



Do Juventus feel the same? — Goal News (@GoalNews) May 20, 2021

Gasperini has worked with the Old Lady in the past. He was a coach in Juventus' youth system from 1994 to 2003. Gasperini's ability to develop young players and his attacking brand of football has made him a top target for Juventus.

After five incredible years with Atalanta, it seems likely that Gasperini will look to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.