Juventus considering Arsenal star as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement

According to multiple reports, Juventus want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to let him leave following interest from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. With Ronaldo seemingly on the move, Juventus have already started looking for replacements for the player.

Italian news outlets have reported that Juventus have identified Arsenal star Aubameyang as the perfect replacement for Ronaldo. Premier League champions Manchester City are keen on signing Ronaldo before the summer transfer window closes next week. Hence, Juventus have already started preparing for Ronaldo’s departure from the club.

A potential merry-go-round could occur in the transfer market:



▪️🇵🇹 Ronaldo to Man City

▪️🇬🇦 Aubameyang to Juventus

▪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sterling to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/npMHbtV7vo — TFS - Top Football Show (@TopFootballShow) August 26, 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said this week that he does not want to sell Aubameyang.

“I don’t know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here.”

Arteta thinks that Aubameyang is very crucial for Arsenal and wants the board to keep him at the club. When asked about other speculation and offers, Arteta said the question would be more suited towards the board.

Juventus think Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo

Aubameyang in action for Arsenal

The striker struggled for the Gunners last season, scoring just 10 goals in the Premier League. However, the 32-Year-old Gabon international reminded everyone what he is capable of with a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion this week. The match against West Brom was Aubameyang’s first start for Arsenal this season and he has already shown signs of regaining his form.

Arsenal will surely not want to sell their main striker so close to transfer deadline day. It would leave them with very little time to look for a replacement for Aubameyang. However, a big offer from Juventus could be tempting for both the club and the player, and the deal may materialize if Ronaldo is to leave Juventus.

Aubameyang hattrick, two clinical finishes and a beautiful strike for the third. It’s positive, the start of a Remontada I hope! — AFCMax9 ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) August 25, 2021

While Arsenal could struggle to challenge for even a Europa League place in the Premier League this season, Juventus will look to reclaim the Scudetto from Inter Milan. They will also be keen to compete in the Champions League. This can offer Aubameyang a new challenge and may entice him into completing this transfer to Juventus.

The Juventus target has another two years left on his current contract at Arsenal. The Gunners, on the other hand, will know that should Aubameyang leave for Arsenal, they will be able to save a substantial amount in wage bills at the club.

