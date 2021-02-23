Juventus considering summer move for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero - Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the summer.

The striker's current contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season. However, the Cityzens have shown no signs of offering him a contract extension.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have already made contact with Sergio Aguero's agent but will face heavy competition from Barcelona and Inter Milan for the Manchester City striker's signature.

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. He has been one of the greatest ever signings in the Premier League era.

The 32-year-old has scored 256 goals in 379 appearances for Manchester City. He has also helped the club to four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five EFL Cups.

The Argentina international has, however, been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and has been unable to maintain his form.

Juventus are looking to take advantage of Sergio Aguero's contract situation and will try to sign him in the summer on a free transfer. Andrea Pirlo is reportedly desperate to sign a striker to provide competition for Alvaro Morata, who has been in fine form this season.

Juventus, Inter, and Barcelona are reportedly interested in Sergio Aguero on a free this summer with the players contract set to expire at the end of the season 🇦🇷



📰 via El Chiringuito (who broke Hakimi to Inter news) pic.twitter.com/68OcY8e2Bf — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 22, 2021

Juventus looking to sign Sergio Aguero to provide competition to Alvaro Morata

Juventus reportedly want to sign Sergio Aguero to provide competition to Alvaro Morata

Advertisement

Juventus have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months, including Edin Dzeko, Olivier Giroud and Arkadiusz Milik.

However, they have now reportedly established contact with Sergio Aguero's agent and will look to bring him to Turin this summer.

The Manchester City star's high wage demands could prove to be a problem for the Italian side, given the current financial situation.

However, the opportunity to sign a proven winner and goalscorer like Sergio Aguero for free could prove to be an enticing prospect.