Juventus in crisis as entire board of directors including president Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved resign

Juventus are in crisis mode after an official club statement (h/t GOAL) confirmed the resignations of the entire board of directors following a meeting on Monday (28 November).

This includes President Andrea Agnelli, Vice-President Pavel Nedved, and Managing Director Maurizio Arrivabene. The resignations come as the result of an investigation launched by Italian prosecution authorities following a series of pay cuts among Juventus players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included a reduction in the wages of then-Juve manager Maurizio Sarri. Agnelli and Nedved have been at the club for over 12 years after joining the board of directors in 2010.

The former joined as the club's president that year, while Nedved was promoted to the role of vice president in 2015. Arrivabene has been a part of the board of directors at the club since 2012.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri According to Sky Italy director, Juventus situation could be same dangerous as in 2006, and something huge is gonna blow up.



He was appointed the club's CEO in 2021 and will continue in the role until a new board of directors is created. The meeting for the same will reportedly take place on 18 January, 2023.

This comes after the club's poor start to the season under manager Massimiliano Allegri, where they sit third in the table. While that may not look so bad on the first viewing, they trail league leaders Napoli by 10 points following the first 15 gameweeks.

The current situation is an unimaginable one for Juventus. They have been relegated to the UEFA Europa League after finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group.

The last time the Old Lady failed to make the last 16 of the Champions League was during the 2013-14 season, at the end of which manager Antonio Conte resigned. Allegri, meanwhile, remains in his job as Juve's manager - at least for now.

Just when it was looking good for Juventus...

Speaking at his final press conference before the World Cup break, Allegri was full of praise for his team turning the tide in the league.

After amassing just 13 points from their first nine Serie A games this season, Juve won six league matches on the trot before the break. Speaking after his team's 3-0 win against SS Lazio on 14 November, the Italian tactician said (h/t Breaking Latest News):

"Napoli is playing a championship on its own, but no one six days ago believed in the possibility that we would have been third at the break. We took a step forward, now we rest well and recharge our batteries."

Juventus fans will hope the resignations behind the scenes don't affect the team's performance once club football resumes in late December.

