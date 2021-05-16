Juventus defender issues 'come and get me' plea to Chelsea

Mattia De Sciglio, who is on loan at Lyon from Juventus, has issued a 'come and get me' plea to Chelsea. The defender claims he is fascinated by the Blues and the Premier League but will wait until the end of the season before deciding anything.

TuttoSport caught up with Mattia De Sciglio regarding his time in Ligue 1. The Juventus loanee claims he would like to stay at Lyon, but if the chance to join Chelsea comes up, he would love to jump on it.

Mattia De Sciglio, who can play anywhere across the backline, reportedly has no future at Juventus. The Italian is open to leaving the Serie A side permanently this summer but is keeping his options open. He told TuttoSport (via Express):

"I would like to stay in France, where I feel great on and off the pitch, or try a new experience abroad. Maybe in the Premier League which has always fascinated me and where I have a soft spot for Chelsea. Now, however, I only have Lyon and finishing the league in mind."

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's FA Cup final loss

Thomas Tuchel's side lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City last night. However, Chelsea do not have time to sit and think too much into it as they have three important games coming up. Speaking about the loss, the German manager said:

"I think we defended well, counter-pressed well, didn't allow counter-attacks by one of the best counter-attacking sides in Europe. Our decision making in the first half was too hectic, we tried to force the solution. We created two against two and three against three situations that were more promising than we made of it."

"We had a big chance with Azpilicueta and in the second half we controlled the game. We conceded a goal from nothing. It's a fantastic goal and a lucky goal. We have a chance from Mason, an offside goal that was very close. We were unlucky today."

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday before taking on Aston Villa in the season's final game. The Blues will be looking to win both to seal their place in the top four.

The most important game of the season for Chelsea happens at the end of the month when they take on Manchester City in the Champions League final.