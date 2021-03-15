Juventus director gives crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has given a positive update about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese star was linked with a move away from Turin in the summer, but it now appears that he is all set to extend his stay at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and has continued his brilliant goalscoring form in Italy. However, the Portuguese talisman has failed to inspire the Bianconeri in the UEFA Champions League since his arrival. The Serie A giants have struggled to progress beyond the quarterfinals of the competition in the last three seasons, much to the frustration of fans as well as the player himself.

It was initially reported that the Portuguese was planning to part ways with the Serie A giants at the end of this season. A move back to Real Madrid was also believed to be on the cards. However, Paratici has now all but confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a Juventus player beyond the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Juventus director shed light on the rumors linking the Portuguese to Real Madrid, claiming that it is a privilege to have Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

“Cristiano will be the future of Juventus, absolutely. I’m sure about it. It's a privilege to have Cristiano. We enjoy him, and we're very happy to have this kind of champion with us” said Paratici.

The Portuguese’s arrival had thrown Juventus into the limelight, helping the club gain millions of followers overnight. However, it was also recently reported that the Bianconeri were struggling to afford Cristiano Ronaldo’s astronomical wages and were willing to end their association with the superstar in the summer.

Paratici’s comments will go a long way to dispel those rumors and will also bring much-needed relief to fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Juventus this season

Andrea Pirlo

The Bianconeri have struggled for form this season and are already ten points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Juventus also exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage, much to the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been on fire once again for the Serie A giants this season.

The Portuguese has scored 95 goals from 122 games for Juventus so far. Cristiano Ronaldo already has 30 goals from 33 games this campaign, including another brilliant hattrick against Cagliari this weekend.

The legendary attacker looks set to enjoy his finest season with the Bianconeri and will aim to finish the season strongly in the coming weeks.