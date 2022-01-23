Juventus exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona star on loan in January: Reports

Juventus are reportedly currently monitoring Frenkie de Jong's situation at Barcelona. The Bianconeri are looking for reinforcements in midfield and have identified the Dutchman as a possible signing on loan.

According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, the former Italian champions are keen to reunite him with Matthijs de Ligt.

The duo played together at Ajax and formed the backbone of their fairytale Champions League run in the 2018-19 season. They reached the semi-finals, beating Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout stages but ended up losing to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Catalans are reportedly only going to entertain offers for de Jong if the loan duration is a minimum of 18 months.

The contract must also have an obligation to buy the 24-year-old for roughly €45 million to €50 million. That's because anything less would result in more loss for the Spanish outfit, who forked out a hefty €75 million for him in 2019.

Given the astronomical demands, the Bianconeri aren't likely to accept anything immediately, but his arrival promises to boost their lackluster midfield.

None of their current options in that position have particularly impressed this season, with summer signing Manuel Locatelli also failing to build on his fast start.

Juventus' De Jong pursuit depends on Arthur's situation

To complicate matters further, De Jong's signing also depends on how the Arthur Melo transfer saga pans out. The Brazilian is wanted by Arsenal and after negotiations reached an impasse, the latest reports suggest there's been a breakthrough.

The Gunners are ready to sign him on an 18-month loan deal after Juventus rejected their initial offer of just six months.

This is because Massimiliano Allegri's side don't want to lose him without finding a replacement.

According to Tuttosport, talks are now progressing once again with Arthur's agent Federico Pastorello looking to agree terms. The player is also reportedly prepared to take a pay cut.

Arthur has played only eight times in Serie A this season, starting in just four. He's lost his place in the XI following a surgery that kept him out for some time.

He's eager to seek greener pastures where the former Barcelona man can find regular game time. Arthur is hoping to make it to Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup this year.

If a deal is struck over the next few days, then Juventus will in turn accept Barcelona's demands for De Jong.

