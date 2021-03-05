Juventus eyeing move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho - Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are keen to strengthen their midfield after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The Serie A giants have already begun planning for next season and are prioritizing the signing of a ball-playing midfielder. Andrea Pirlo believes Jorginho could be the right man for the job.

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth £50 million. The Italian midfielder enjoyed an impressive start at Stamford Bridge but failed to maintain his form.

The 29-year-old struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League and was often left on the bench by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

However, Jorginho has become a key member of Chelsea's starting line-up under new boss Thomas Tuchel and played the full 90 minutes in the Blues' recent win over Liverpool at Anfield.

The midfielder has been in fine form this season, contributing five goals from 18 appearances in the Premier League. He has, however, been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent months, with reports suggesting that the Old Lady have a long-standing interest in him.

Jorginho's current contract with Chelsea is set to run until the summer of 2023, so the club might look to sell the player this summer to get an amount that is close to the £50 million they spent to sign him.

Sampdoria’s Manuel Locatelli remains Juventus’ top target for a summer midfield swoop. However, the Turin club will turn to Chelsea’s Jorginho as a Plan B. (Calciomercato) — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 4, 2021

Juventus could look to sign a younger and more dynamic midfielder than Chelsea's Jorginho

Jorginho has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus

Advertisement

Juventus have been known to pull off bargain deals for top-quality players. However, they appear to have changed their transfer strategy during the last couple of transfer windows.

Andrea Pirlo has been focussing on signing young and talented players to build a team for the future. It certainly looks like the manager is trying to bring down the average age of the squad, while also developing young talent.

Juventus identify Chelsea star as prime alternative target as they prepare to face Man City in transfer battle: https://t.co/6jeX8sZFKq — #KTBFFH (@ChelseaNewsApp) March 4, 2021

At 29, Jorginho does not fit in that category. In addition, Juventus will have to spend big to sign the Italian from Chelsea. They might prefer signing a younger and more dynamic player for a cheaper price.