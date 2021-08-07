Juventus eyeing Premier League star as Merih Demiral replacement - Reports

Juventus have a void to fill in their defense after parting ways with Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral this summer. The Bianconeri are already on the search and could rob the Premier League of one of its finest defenders in the weeks ahead.

Reports suggest Juventus have set their eyes on Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte to strengthen their options at the heart of the defense ahead of the upcoming season. An official approach is expected to be made by the Italian giants very soon.

⚫🔵 Juventus defender Merih Demiral joins fellow Serie A side Atalanta on loan. Good move?#UCL https://t.co/7KftUW3Zqj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 6, 2021

Recall that Juventus are yet to make up for the loss of Merih Demiral this summer. The defender recently departed Allianz Stadium to join Atalanta, leaving a major gap in the squad that needs to be filled.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also said to be interested in signing the defender but Blaugrana are currently in a huge economic mess, which makes it almost impossible for a deal to be reached.

📰 [MD] | Manchester City is ready to open the exit door to Aymeric Laporte, who wants to return to La Liga, and is being linked to Barça pic.twitter.com/4Q6Nm9Z4Ay — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 31, 2021

Laporte still has four years left on his contract with Manchester City. According to Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has a market value of €45 million but the Premier League giants could be willing to sell below that price considering the situation surrounding the player.

Juventus are keeping tabs on Laporte

Aymeric Laporte's situation could work in Juventus favor

Despite an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, it shouldn't be a surprise if Aymeric Laporte ends up parting ways with the Cityzens this summer.

The Spanish international was reduced to a bit-part role at Manchester City last season, making just 16 appearances for the club in the Premier League. The powerful partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones at the heart of the defense forced the Spaniard to lose his place in the starting lineup.

Pep Guardiola heavily favored the duo. Dias made a whopping 53 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions, with Stones also featuring in 35 games for the club. According to reports, the tactician doesn't have Laporte in his plans for next season and will be willing to let him go if a good offer arrives.

That opens the door for Juventus to snap up the centre-back. It goes without saying that the Spaniard has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League since switching to the English top flight in the summer of 2018. Should the Bianconeri sign him, they'll be adding another world-class figure to their backline.

