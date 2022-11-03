"Juventus are going to get ripped apart" "Watch the GOAT drop another masterclass" - PSG fans ecstatic as Lionel Messi starts UEFA Champions League clash against Serie A giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were ecstatic to see Lionel Messi start their clash with Juventus in the Champions League on 2 November.

Messi, 35, has been in superb form for the Parisians this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

There was caution over whether the Argentine would be involved against Juve, given that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon.

However, the Argentine lines up in attack, with PSG looking to finish as Group H winners.

They are currently top and ahead of second-placed Benfica with a superior goal difference of four more goals scored.

Christophe Galtier has selected Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat in defense.

Meanwhile, Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha are chosen in midfield.

Lionel Messi is joined in attack by Carlos Soler and Mbappe.

The Parisians have already secured their place in the last 16 but will want to head into the knockout stages as Group H winners.

They will keep a close eye on Benfica's encounter with Maccabi Haifa and it could come down to which of the two group leaders scores the more goals on the evening.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are banking on Lionel Messi providing a masterclass against the Old Lady at the Allianz Stadium:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Messi starts, Juventus are going to get ripped apart Messi starts, Juventus are going to get ripped apart

Lionel Messi wants to win silverware before leaving PSG

Lionel Messi eyes more silverware at the Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi's contract with the Parisians expires next summer, and there has been speculation over whether he will leave the Parc des Princes.

A move to MLS franchise Inter Miami or a return to Barcelona has been touted as Messi's next potential career path.

However, the Argentine wants to win a major trophy before closing his chapter with PSG, and the news has reportedly enthused the hierarchy in Paris.

The Parisians' sporting advisor Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are dealing with the financial side of a potential contract extension for Messi.

The aim is to tie him down to a new deal before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on 20 November in Qatar.

For now, Messi is concentrating on preparation ahead of the World Cup in what will be his final appearance at the tournament.

His Parisian side are in the hunt for a Ligue 1 and Champions League double as they head into the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition.

PSG also sit top of the French league with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens after 13 games played.

Poll : 0 votes