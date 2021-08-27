Juventus identify Real Madrid ace as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Juventus have identified Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portuguese star has completed a sensational return to Old Trafford, leaving a void in Turin. The Bianconeri are planning to bring the Belgian to Serie A to fill his boots, although Hazard has struggled for Los Blancos since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

The rumor mill went into overdrive yesterday when it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo would end his association with Juventus. After an intense 24 hours, the Portuguese has finally settled on a move to his old hunting ground. The Bianconeri, meanwhile, have turned their attention to Hazard, who could be hurt by Kylian Mbappe’s imminent arrival at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their primary target this summer and have already submitted their second bid for the player. A move looks likely, which could directly affect Hazard’s game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Juventus are planning to take advantage of the situation and believe the Real Madrid ace can help them deal with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard wants to continue his association with Los Blancos but also desires regular football, which can no longer be guaranteed once Real Madrid secure Mbappe’s signature. As such, Bianconeri’s proposal could entice the Belgian, even though the move to Turin does have a sense of déjà vu. Hazard arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement a year after the Portuguese left.

The Belgian’s time at Real Madrid has hardly been rosy and a move to Juventus gives him the chance to start anew. The Bianconeri could look to sign the player on loan, given their financial conditions.

The Real Madrid star has to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s high standards at Juventus

Juventus believe Eden Hazard can fill Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes at Turin

Hazard has the challenge of matching the high standards set by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. The Portuguese registered 101 goals from 134 appearances during his time in Turin, winning two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana. The Belgian, on the other hand, has just five goals from 45 appearances for Real Madrid.

However, Hazard also has the chance to outshine the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Juventus; in his three seasons at Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to lift the Champions League. If the Real Madrid ace manages to deliver the Holy Grail of European club football, he will be able to etch his name in gold at Turin.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar