Juventus identify Sergio Aguero as strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports 

Juventus have reportedly identified Sergio Aguero as a transfer target next summer, which could see him team up with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

According to a report by Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset, the Bianconeri have penciled Aguero down as a potential summer target, although the report also reveals that Barcelona are favorites to sign him.

Aguero's close friendship with Lionel Messi could be the defining factor in a move to Camp Nou, although Juventus are also strong candidates to sign him.

Juventus are one of the clubs who have talked with Sergio Aguero. [@10JoseAlvarez] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/wElsnz6IiP — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 22, 2021

Aguero will be out of contract with Manchester City at the end of the season and with less than three months to go, there are no indications that his deal will be extended.

This would see the Argentine international depart the Etihad Stadium after nine years of meritorious service that saw him win a host of trophies domestically.

The 32-year-old will leave as the club's all-time highest goalscorer and arguably the greatest player in Manchester City's history.

His next destination is less certain but if reports in the media are to be considered, Aguero could well be lining up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next season.

This draws to mind a similar scenario last summer when the Turin giants tried to lure another experienced striker in Luis Suarez to Serie A. However, he ultimately remained in Spain to lead Atletico Madrid's title charge.

Can Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo fit in together at Juventus?

Juventus is built around Cristiano Ronaldo

On paper, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero's strike combination at Juventus is potentially one that could fire the club to glory.

However, current realities mean that this plan is not as feasible as it looks at first glance.

For starters, the former Atletico Madrid man has become increasingly injury-prone in recent years, which has limited him to just six Premier League games this season.

There is also the matter of his style of play to consider. Having played as the focal point of attack throughout his career, it is unknown if he will be able to adapt to a team that is built around Cristiano Ronaldo.

His signing will also represent a major departure from the Bianconeri's recent transfer model, with Juventus having signed mostly young players with potential in the last few years.

Nevertheless, there is still a lot of time to go until the transfer window opens and a lot can still change in regards to Sergio Aguero's future.