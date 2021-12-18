Juventus have no intention of relaunching attempt to sign Manchester United star - Reports

Juventus have reportedly dropped their interest in Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani.

The club have struggled to maintain consistency during the first half of the 2021-22 campaign. Despite finishing in first place, ahead of Chelsea, in their Champions League group, Massimiliano Allegri's side are languishing in seventh place in the Serie A table.

Juventus have struggled to score goals this season. Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata have scored just six league goals combined for the club this season. The Serie A giants are believed to be keen to sign a top-quality forward during the January transfer window.

The Old Lady were linked with a move for Manchester United star Edinson Cavani, but reportedly have no further interest in resuming their pursuit. According to Fichajes, they have pulled out of the race as the 34-year-old Uruguayan seems destined to join Spanish club Barcelona.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on a one-year contract in 2020 after the expiration of his contract with PSG. The striker enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Red Devils, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

He helped Manchester United finish second in the Premier League and finish as runners-up in the Europa League. Manchester United opted to offer Cavani a one-year contract extension towards the end of last season due to his consistent performances.

The former PSG hitman has, however, seen his game-time diminish at Manchester United due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has made just eight appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring only one goal.

According to The Mirror, Cavani has made his desire to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window known to the club.

Despite being linked with a move to Juventus, the Uruguayan is believed to have his heart set on a move to Barcelona during the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus eye a move for Sassuolo striker during the January transfer window

Juventus have been linked with moves for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani and PSG forward Mauro Icardi in recent months. Recent reports have, however, suggested the Bianconeri could make a move for Sassuolo youngster Gianluca Scamacca.

The 22-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Genoa, where he scored 12 goals in 29 appearances for the Italian club. Scamacca returned to Sassuolo last summer and has continued his impressive form this season, scoring five goals in 15 Serie A appearances for the club.

Scamacca received his first call-up to Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. He has made two appearances for the Italian national team.

Juventus are reportedly looking to build a squad for the future and are keen to sign young talents who have the potential to develop into top-quality players. The Italian giants have signed a number of young stars including the likes of Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski, Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli in recent years.

