Juventus and Inter Milan interested in signing Florian Neuhaus - Reports

Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Neuhaus is being tracked by several top European clubs, including the Serie A duo of Juventus and Inter Milan. The German international has been in fine form for Monchengladbach this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Neuhaus was particularly impressive in the Champions League, helping Monchengladbach progress from a group containing Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Shaktar Donetsk.

Although the Bundesliga outfit were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City this week, it has not stopped clubs from enquiring about Neuhaus.

Juventus are planning to undergo a squad revamp in the summer and are in the market for a midfielder. The Bianconeri have grown frustrated with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, who have failed to impress Andrea Pirlo.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in pole position to win the Serie A title in the current campaign. However, Antonio Conte will look to improve his squad over the summer as he wants to win the Champions League next season.

Juventus and Inter Milan to face heavy competition for Florian Neuhaus

Florian Neuhaus in action for Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Juventus and Inter Milan have both enquired about the availability of Florian Neuhaus, according to reports. However, the Serie A giants will face heavy competition from Bayern Munich, who are said to be tracking the progress of the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool following his consistent performances in the Champions League this season. A move to an elite European club seems to be on the cards for Florian Neuhaus this summer.

Liverpool may need to sign a midfielder in the summer, and would be wise to look at Florian Neuhaus at Borussia Mönchengladbach ✍️https://t.co/1qF8jGUE1B — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) March 12, 2021