Juventus to join Liverpool in the race for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar - Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The Lyon star has been heavily linked with a move away from the French side in recent transfer windows and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs when the transfer window opens.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo and the club's hierarchy have begun making plans for the summer transfer window. Pirlo is eager to strengthen his side's midfield and attack this summer and has named Aouar as one of the club's primary targets.

Houssem Aouar caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for Lyon in the Champions League last season. The midfielder helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of Europe's elite competition, where they lost to eventual champions Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old has continued his impressive form this season, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 26 appearances for the French giants in all competitions.

Houssem Aouar was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, but the deal failed to materialise in time. Arsenal opted to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the transfer window.

The Gunners have reportedly cooled their interest in Aouar, as they will focus on signing a defender and a central attacking midfielder in the summer. This could pave the way for a move to Juventus for the Lyon man.

The Bianconeri could sign Houssem Aouar for €40 million, but are likely to face heavy competition for his signature from Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently looking for potential replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum, who could be set to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

Juventus will look to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer as Andrea Pirlo plans squad revamp

Houssem Aouar in action for Lyon in the Champions League

Juventus have endured a poor first season under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The Old Lady are currently third in the Serie A table and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stages by Porto.

Despite their underwhelming performances this season, Andrea Pirlo has received the backing of the Juventus hierarchy and will look to undergo a squad overhaul in the summer.

Pirlo has focused on recruiting young talent over the last two transfer windows, and will look to do the same this summer. At 22, Houssem Aouar could be the type of player Andrea Pirlo is looking for.