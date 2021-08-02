Juventus join race for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Juventus and Chelsea are set to pop up in transfer headlines once again with the Italian giants said to be plotting a move to sign one of the Blues' midfielders this summer.

As per the report, Juventus have decided to join the race for the signature of Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko. AC Milan were said to have been on the front foot with regards to the chase for the French midfielder but the Rossoneri will now face stern competition from their domestic rivals.

The story suggests that the Milan-based club have identified Bakayoko as a vital signing for the summer. They believe he is a player who would fit in at the San Siro, recalling his impressive loan stint at the stadium during the 2018-2019 campaign.

However, the Italians are also reportedly keeping tabs on Sassuolo's midfield stalwart Manuel Locatelli in case they fail to land the Chelsea star this summer. AC Milan are in no rush though as they believe they already have a player who could step up and fill the role if required. Tommaso Pobega is the name that's being lined up.

As for Juventus, it is believed that the Bianconeri have had Bakayoko in their sights for a while. The Italian giants are convinced the Frenchman could add a much-needed boost to the center of the pitch ahead of next season.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Napoli

Juventus have a more pressing need to sign the Chelsea midfielder

It is no surprise that Juventus are looking to shake things up in the middle before the next campaign. The Bianconeri endured a disappointing outing last season, conceding the Scudetto to Inter Milan and finishing fourth in the Serie A table.

Massive steps are already being taken to restore the team. Andrea Pirlo was sacked and replaced by Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian is expected to make a few changes to the squad this summer.

It is alleged he is looking to re-sign Miralem Pjanic on loan from Barcelona this summer while also working on moving some players that are considered surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium. Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are reportedly being lined up for an exit.

