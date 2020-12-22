Juventus to land Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero next summer - Reports 

Juventus are set to land Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer next summer, according to Calciomercato. The Argentine number 9 is yet to sign a new contract with the Premier League side despite having just 6 months left on his contract.

Sergio Aguero can negotiate with other clubs from January. Manchester City's record goalscorer has had to deal with multiple injuries this season, failing to get a run of games for his side.

Guardiola refused to comment on Aguero's contract situation back in October:

"I don't know, I don't want to talk about it because I am not involved with this. If I should be involved in contracts, maybe the day should be 48 hours, not 24! What I want is for Sergio Aguero to be fit, what I want is Sergio [to] come back again and be ready as much as possible," said Guardiola.

"We miss him a lot. What he has done for this club is outstanding. He will be a legend of this club, we want to enjoy him before but it depends on his physicality and his physical condition," added Guardiola.

Sergio Aguero could sign a new contract at City if he can stay fit

Sergio Aguero will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest Manchester City players of all time. The Argentine won the Manchester side their first Premier League title back in 2011 with a last-minute goal on the final day of the season.

Sergio Aguero

Advertisement

Aguero has scored 256 goals for the Premier League giants so far. However, it increasingly looks like Aguero will leave the club next summer.

This Man City goal against Arsenal doesn't get talked about enough...



City at their very best under Guardiola here.



Liquid football 😍



📹 - @ManCity pic.twitter.com/t2jhgx7bHF — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 22, 2020

Juventus could be the ideal club for Aguero as they need a goalscorer to supplement the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata. However, like Guardiola suggested back in October, if the Argentine proves his fitness over a period of time, he might receive a new contract.

"Sergio now has to show, like every one of us, that he deserves to continue here. He has to keep playing well, scoring goals and winning games. But if he's playing at his level, we don't have any doubts that he's a player to stay until he decides because he's unique. He's important for us, our fans and everyone," said Guardiola.