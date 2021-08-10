Juventus and Liverpool eyeing move for Ligue 1 star - Reports

Liverpool are in line to make a move for Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but Juventus also have set their sights on the French midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni has come under the radar of the European giants and is also set to make his international debut after catching Didier Deschamps’s attention. The 21-year-old has had an amazing run under the Monaco manager Niko Kovac.

Tchouameni has flourished under Kovac in his role as a midfield pivot. He has shown his talents as a defensive midfielder and how useful he can be in front of Monaco's backline.

Aurelien Tchouameni plays in the conventional 4-4-2 formation next to Jean Lucas. He is not only known for dominating the midfield and winning back possession. Tchouameni has the vision to play some great passes and even test the goalkeeper at times from range.

Liverpool and Juventus impressed by Tchouameni's performances last season

Aurelien Tchouameni in action vs RB Salzburg

Tchouameni made over 42 appearances for Monaco in all competitions and ended the season with three goals and four assists. Deschamp is considering introducing Tchouameni next to Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante. The France boss wants to revamp his squad after an underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign.

Liverpool have been impressed by Tchouameni’s domestic performances and want to sign him, but they aren’t the only team showing interest in him. With Juventus pursuing Tchouameni as well, the race for the young star's signature is heating up. AS Monaco have responded to all inquiries by stating a €30 million (£25.5 million) valuation for the player which is now being considered by the interested clubs.

Liverpool officials are considering whether they should sign Tchouameni now given his development and rise at Monaco, after a €18 million (£15.5 million) move from Bordeaux. They might let him stay at the club for further development and sign him at a later stage.

Liverpool may regret hesitating because Tchouameni's rise at his current club has bought in big clubs like Juventus as his suitors. Deschamp deploying him in his revamped France squad will only draw more attention to the player.

With Naby Keita failing to impress in his three-year stint at Anfield, and James Milner not getting any younger, it is key that Liverpool get in a new central midfielder.

