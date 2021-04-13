Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus this summer: Reports

Juventus have reportedly identified Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for under-fire manager Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri have endured a poor first season under the former Italian player and could look to part ways with Pirlo this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus tried to sign Zinedine Zidane when Massimiliano Allegri left the club in the summer of 2018. When the deal failed to happen, the Italian giants turned to former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Reports suggest that Juventus will look to prize Zidane away from Madrid this summer, as they believe he is the right man to replace Andrea Pirlo.

Andrea Pirlo has struggled in his first season in charge of Juventus. The Old Lady are in third place in the Serie A table, twelve points behind leaders Inter Milan, and are at risk of getting into a dog fight for the Champions League places. Juventus were also knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 phase by Porto.

Zinedine Zidane, on the other hand, has won everything there is to win as a manager in Spanish football. Juventus' club hierarchy believes the Frenchman has the capacity to bring out the best from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, and Paulo Dybala.

Zidane has, however, endured a hot and cold season with Real Madrid. His side had a slow start to their 2020-21 La Liga campaign, but are currently in second place, just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos are also heavy favorites to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League after their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Zinedine Zidane to Sky Italy about his future: “Italy is always in my heart, Juventus has always been important to me. Coming back? I don't know (laughs). I'm here at Real Madrid now. Let's see...”. ⚪️ #Juve #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2021

Juventus will find it difficult to prize Zinedine Zidane away from Real Madrid as the Frenchman is leading a transition phase at the club

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Real Madrid, like a number of Europe's top clubs, are undergoing a transitionary phase under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos are not the superpower they once were, but are still one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Juventus view Zinedine Zidane as the BEST option to transform them and convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay https://t.co/jY6eHQf2LC — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 13, 2021

Real Madrid will look to make a number of big-name signings this summer after being relatively quiet during the last two transfer windows. Zinedine Zidane is therefore unlikely to abandon such a project and join Juventus this summer.