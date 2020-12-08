Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo makes an interesting statement on Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo believes that Barcelona star Lionel Messi has a "psychological problem".

Messi has not been at his fluent best for Barcelona this season, amid heavy rumours that he will leave the club next summer.

"Lionel Messi is a phenomenon": Juventus' Andrea Pirlo

Juventus are set to play Barcelona at Camp Nou for their latest Champions League group stage game.

Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium, courtesy of a goal from Ousmane Dembele and a late penalty from Lionel Messi.

However, Messi has failed to replicate his otherworldly performances this season. This comes after a summer of controversy surrounding the 33-year-old and Barcelona.

Messi announced his decision to leave the club in the summer, with Manchester City seen as the favourites to sign the attacker. A move failed to materialise, and the Argentina international continues to captain Barcelona.

Juan Mata wants Messi to choose Man United over Man City if he leaves Barcelona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d9qEAXmSjz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 7, 2020

With his contract expiring next summer, there are no signs that Messi would be willing to sign a new deal. European giants Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are seen as possible suitors for him.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, in the pre-match press conference, admitted that Messi had endured a problem in the summer.

"Messi is at a special moment in his life, not in his career, because he had a problem this summer. It's about whether he would stay at Barcelona or not. But during games he has always shown his value."

The former Juventus player stated that the problem could be a psychological one.

"More than football, he probably has a psychological problem, but I don't want to go into it, as it has nothing to do with us. Messi is a phenomenon and he has shown it."

The match against Juventus will see Lionel Messi face long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with the two greats of the game having been the protagonists of various entertaining El Clasicos.

This time tomorrow: Messi vs. Ronaldo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MOyWOTbsEh — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 7, 2020

Juventus and Barcelona have both qualified for the next round of the Champions League. The top spot remains unlikely to be occupied by Juventus, given the large gap in goal difference between the two clubs.

