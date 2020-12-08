Create
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo makes an interesting statement on Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo stated that Lionel Messi
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo stated that Lionel Messi's problem could be a psychological one
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified 08 Dec 2020, 13:24 IST
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo believes that Barcelona star Lionel Messi has a "psychological problem".

Messi has not been at his fluent best for Barcelona this season, amid heavy rumours that he will leave the club next summer.

"Lionel Messi is a phenomenon": Juventus' Andrea Pirlo

Lionel Messi before a Barcelona match
Juventus are set to play Barcelona at Camp Nou for their latest Champions League group stage game.

Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium, courtesy of a goal from Ousmane Dembele and a late penalty from Lionel Messi.

However, Messi has failed to replicate his otherworldly performances this season. This comes after a summer of controversy surrounding the 33-year-old and Barcelona.

Messi announced his decision to leave the club in the summer, with Manchester City seen as the favourites to sign the attacker. A move failed to materialise, and the Argentina international continues to captain Barcelona.

With his contract expiring next summer, there are no signs that Messi would be willing to sign a new deal. European giants Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are seen as possible suitors for him.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, in the pre-match press conference, admitted that Messi had endured a problem in the summer.

"Messi is at a special moment in his life, not in his career, because he had a problem this summer. It's about whether he would stay at Barcelona or not. But during games he has always shown his value."

The former Juventus player stated that the problem could be a psychological one.

"More than football, he probably has a psychological problem, but I don't want to go into it, as it has nothing to do with us. Messi is a phenomenon and he has shown it."

The match against Juventus will see Lionel Messi face long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with the two greats of the game having been the protagonists of various entertaining El Clasicos.

Juventus and Barcelona have both qualified for the next round of the Champions League. The top spot remains unlikely to be occupied by Juventus, given the large gap in goal difference between the two clubs.

Also Read: Arsenal star Dani Ceballos admits Manchester City with Lionel Messi would be almost insurmountable

Published 08 Dec 2020, 13:24 IST
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi La Liga News La Liga Teams Messi vs Ronaldo
