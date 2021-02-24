Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo promises to fight till the end for Serie A title

Juventus might be trailing Inter Milan by eight points in the 2020-21 Serie A title race, but manager Andrea Pirlo is refusing to surrender the title just yet.

The Italian legend took over the Juventus reins from Maurizio Sarri earlier in the summer. But he has seen both the Milan clubs usurp the Bianconeri to the top of the Serie A table.

Despite boasting one of the best squads in the country, Juventus have stuttered and stumbled more often they would have liked this season. Even the presence of the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo has not been enough for Juventus to move atop the points table.

However, the Bianconeri manager remains adamant that Juventus will not yield an inch without a fight.

Speaking after the Bianconeri's 3-0 victory over Crotone, Pirlo promised to battle for the title till the end. The Italian also admitted that his wards were a little nervous at the start of the game before the goals helped them settle down.

“All those behind Inter are antagonists, we are one of them, and we will fight until the end. We started a bit nervous, maybe the last defeat had made us nervous. Then the goals helped us and gave us peace of mind. The rest, we managed well. The start was not the best, the important thing was to bring home the three points” said Pirlo.

Before taking on Crotone, Juventus endured back-to-back defeats against Napoli in Serie A and Porto in the UEFA Champions League. However, Cristiano Ronaldo helped calm things by scoring twice in the first half. Weston McKennie scored after the break to secure all three points for Juventus.

Juventus not out of the Serie A title race just yet

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite being eight points behind, Juventus remain in the hunt for the league title once again this season.

The Bianconeri have a game in hand and are also due to play the Nerazzurri in the league, so all is not lost just yet.

Inter Milan remain the favourites, though, after winning 3-0 against AC Milan over the weekend. But the Bianconeri are aware that they need to continue their winning run to keep up with the league leaders.

Juventus are battling a lengthy injury list, but confidence should be back after the comprehensive win over Crotone.

The Serie A giants will have the chance to keep up the pressure on the Nerazzurri when they face Hellas Verona in their next outing.