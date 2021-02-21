Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo instructs agent to find him a new club, Paulo Dybala returns to squad, and more - 21 February 2021

Juventus seem to be having a rather average season by their own usually sky-high standards. Their 2-1 defeat to Porto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this past week has exacerbated their season.

Serie A has provided Juventus with little relief as they currently find themselves in 5th place on the table, 8 points adrift of league-leaders Inter Milan with 17 matches left to be played.

Naturally, not only will the club look to sign reinforcements in the summer, but are also likely to see a few players leave, should they fail to succeed come the end of the season.

That said, here is a look at the top news stories pertaining to Juventus from 20 February 2021:

Juventus eye Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch in action for Ajax

18-year-old Ryan Gravenberch seems to be one of Ajax's latest young discoveries. A product of the club's famed youth academy, Gravenberch has quickly established his place in the senior team this season, after breaking into the first team last season.

The Dutch midfielder has made 27 appearances across competitions so far this season, scoring 3 goals and assisting 4 more. Naturally, his abilities are understood to have already caught the eye of multiple European clubs.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus are monitoring the 18-year-old and could make a move for him when they deem the time to be right. However, they will reportedly face a stiff challenge to sign the youngster, with the likes of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid believed to be leading contenders to acquire him.

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala returns to squad following injury

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

After missing as many as 11 matches due to an injury sustained in the first half of January, Paulo Dybala is reportedly fit again and is set to return to the Juventus squad for their match against Crotone in Serie A this week.

Dybala's eventual return doesn't automatically solve all of Juve's recent problems, but it certainly can.



He was gradually beginning to regain his ability to make an influence on matches prior to his most recent absence.



The upgrade in quality when he's fit is undeniable. — Inconvenient Truth (@ITruth98) February 20, 2021

As per reports from Calciomercato (via JuveFC.com), the 27-year-old is certain to be a part of the squad for this week's match, although he is more likely to play a cameo role rather than playing the full ninety minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells agent to find new team

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly growing increasingly disillusioned and unhappy at Juventus

Following Juventus's loss in the UEFA Champions League this week, reports from Calciomercato have now claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is quickly growing disillusioned at Juventus and has reportedly told his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new club to join next season.

🔝 Champions League goals since start of last season:



⚽️2⃣8⃣ Kylian Mbappé & Erling Haaland

⚽️1⃣5⃣ Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo#UCL pic.twitter.com/MXetrhobdJ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2021

Ronaldo's current contract expires in the summer of 2022, but the possibility of a trophyless season, coupled with criticism from fans has reportedly convinced the 36-year-old to consider leaving the club this summer. However, only time will tell if Juventus will give in.