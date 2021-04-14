Juventus News Roundup: Alvaro Morata wants to stay in Turin, Paulo Dybala wanted by 3 Premier League sides and more | 13th April, 2021

Many transfer rumors have been surrounding Juventus recently, with Paulo Dybala being the primary focus. The forward is yet to make a decision on his future with the Turin giants, and many clubs are said to be interested in him.

The Argentine is fit again for Juventus, who can do with a player of his quality as they enter the final stages of the season. The Bianconeri are currently third in Serie A, one point behind AC Milan in second place.

Here is the latest Juventus news as of 13th April, 2021.

Alvaro Morata eager to stay at Juventus

Alvaro Morata has been inconsistent for Juventus this season

Alvaro Morata is reportedly determined to stay at Juventus after the current season. He is currently on loan at the club from Atletico Madrid but has no desire to return to Spain this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have an option to buy Morata in the summer for €45 million but could opt to wait till 2022, when the Spaniard's price will reportedly go down to €35 million.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will exercise this option, as the striker's recent form has cast doubt over his future at the club.

Alvaro Morata has now been directly involved in 17 league goals for Juventus this season.



Three more than he was involved in during his last campaign with Atletico. pic.twitter.com/bVHw3VtTGT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala pursued by three EPL sides

Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus is in doubt

Paulo Dybala is reportedly being pursued by three Premier League heavyweights. The Argentine will be out of contract at the end of next season, and there has not been any progress in negotiations over an extension.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in the forward's signature and are ready to make a move for him in the summer. PSG are currently the frontrunners for the Argentine.

The report states that Chelsea and Manchester United are exploring player-plus-cash swap deals for Dybala and are willing to offer Emerson and Paul Pogba respectively. No details of Manchester City's pursuit have been mentioned.

Juventus interested in Memphis Depay

Advertisement

Memphis Depay in action for Lyon

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Memphis Depay this summer. The Dutchman will be a free agent at the end of the season and is keen to leave Lyon for a bigger club.

According to Todofichajes, PSG and Barcelona are also interested in signing Depay, but Barcelona's financial situation has taken them out of the running. Juventus are ready to swoop in but will face tough competition due to PSG's enormous finances.

Juventus could also get a free run at signing Mauro Icardi if Depay decides to join PSG, with Andrea Pirlo said to be a huge admirer of the Argentine.

Juventus gets Depay boost but another team is keen on him https://t.co/lZG5bgWoqS — Juventus News - JuveFC.com (@JuveFCcom) April 13, 2021