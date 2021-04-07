Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo reveals team news ahead of Napoli game, Bernardeschi tests positive and more | 7th April, 2021

Juventus take on Napoli tonight in what is a game of monumental importance for the Bianconeri. Andrea Pirlo will know that his job is on the line, as a loss against Napoli would mean Juventus will drop out of the top 4 in the Serie A.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news on 7th April, 2021.

Andrea Pirlo gives team update ahead of Serie A clash

Pirlo has provided an update on his team.

Andrea Pirlo has provided a team update ahead of Juventus' clash against Napoli:

"Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal. After a bad performance, there is always the desire for redemption. Juan Cuadrado can play both at the back and further up the pitch, we’ll see which position he occupies. I spoke to Dejan Kulusevski yesterday too. I reassured him and I told him that he must be calm as mistakes can happen and they be overcome," said Pirlo.

The Juventus boss also revealed that Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala will make his return from injury against Napoli tonight.

"Paulo Dybala is fine, he has been training with the group over the past few days and has started kicking the ball again without feeling any pain. He is ready to be on the field tomorrow even if he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs, as he has been out for three months," revealed Pirlo.

Advertisement

Federico Bernardeschi tests positive for COVID-19

Bernardeschi is out indefinitely

Juventus have confirmed that Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club released a statement that read:

"Juventus Football Club announce that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Federico Bernardeschi’s positivity to COVID-19 has emerged. The player is in isolation and asymptomatic. The club remains in contact with the health authorities following the protocols envisaged to allow training and competition activities for the team."

🔴#Bernardeschi positivo al COVID-19 // Bernardeschi has tested positive for COVID-19 — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) April 6, 2021

Zinedine Zidane does not rule out Juventus return

Advertisement

Zidane could be Juventus' manager soon

Following Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane was asked whether he would coach in Italy if the opportunity arose.

The Frenchman, who played for Juventus between 1996-2001, hinted at a possible return to the club as manager as he said:

"Italy is always in my heart. Juve has always been important to me. I don't know. For now, I'm here. Let's see."

With Andrea Pirlo's job under scrutiny, Zidane could be among the candidates to be the next manager at Juventus.