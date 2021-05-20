Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo speaks after Coppa Italia victory, Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on future and more | 19th May, 2021

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa secured a 2-1 win for Juventus over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final last night.

Juventus will now turn their attention towards the final game of their Serie A campaign as they look to qualify for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri are currently fifth in the table, one point behind AC Milan and Napoli, who are third and fourth respectively. Andrea Pirlo knows that qualification is no longer in his side's hands, but Juventus will need to beat Bologna to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 19th May, 2021.

Andrea Pirlo aims to continue as Juventus manager

Andrea Pirlo has had a tough first season in-charge.

Andrea Pirlo has addressed the media following Juventus' Coppa Italia victory over Atalanta. The Italian, who reflected upon his side's disappointing season, however, was hopeful of continuing as Juventus manager. He said:

"These victories do not cancel the ups and downs during the season, but in this first season as a manager I have learned a lot. We had the desire to win and take home this trophy despite not having a positive season. The club will decide if I stay but I would like to continue because I love to coach and I love this club that has given me so much satisfaction. My goal is to continue."

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Juventus in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Juventus after 3 years at the club.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Juventus in the summer, following the club's dismal season.

Todofichajes reports that due to uncertainty over Juventus' Champions League qualification, Ronaldo has decided to call time on his stint with the Italian outfit. The report also states that the Portuguese superstar has already started moving his belongings out of Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants are reportedly against bringing the forward back this summer.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Premier League outfit are reportedly not interested in re-signing the Portuguese superstar.

The report further states that Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting Lisbon are the two most likely destinations for the forward. The French giants will look at Cristiano Ronaldo as a potential option if they fail to sign Lionel Messi in the summer, while Sporting Lisbon are also hopeful of bringing back their youth product.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first footballer in history to win all 3 major cup competitions in England, Spain and Italy



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

🇪🇦 Copa del Rey

🇮🇹 Coppa Italia.



Conquering every country. pic.twitter.com/Mc1gBHRSr6 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 19, 2021

Juventus debut new home kit against Atalanta

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final

Juventus wore their new home kit for the 2021-22 season in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

The Bianconeri have reverted to their classic solid stripes, as opposed to the paintbrush stripes they sported this season.

The new kit is designed to reportedly pay homage and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Juventus' Allianz Stadium next season. The Bianconeri will also wear the kit in their final league game of the season against Bologna on Sunday.