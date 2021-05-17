Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo speaks after Inter Milan win, Bianconeri interested in Barcelona superstar and more | 16th May, 2021

Juventus' 3-2 win over Inter Milan on Saturday meant that the race for the Serie A top four would go down to the last day of the season. The Bianconeri are currently 5th in the league, only a point behind both Napoli and AC Milan in 4th and 3rd place, respectively.

However, Andrea Pirlo's side will first have to turn their attention to the clash against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Juventus news on 16th May, 2021.

Andrea Pirlo rues Juventus' missed opportunities this season

Andrea Pirlo regrets Juventus' performance this season

Andrea Pirlo rued Juventus' missed opportunities this season when he addressed the media following his side's 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

The Italian manager wished his men would've shown the same tenacity throughout the season as they did in the game against the Nerazzurri. He said:

"We should have had the same determination and desire to fight on every ball also in the other games of the season. If we had done so, we would not be fighting for a top-four finish at this point. We made too many mistakes in games that seemed easy on paper. We've asked ourselves many times what we've lacked this season. We didn't have the same fire burning inside. We had to turn the light on again to fight the title and a top-four finish. The lads have proved they are up to the task in big games."

Andrea Pirlo explains his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off for Alvaro Morata against Inter Milan

During the game against Inter Milan, Andrea Pirlo decided to sub off Cristiano Ronaldo in the 70th minute as 10-man Juventus fought to hold on to their 2-1 lead.

When asked if the Portuguese superstar was frustrated at being subbed off, the 41-year-old manager said:

"I think it was the first time he was happy to be subbed off. We were one man down, and he'd have been chasing shadows. He was happy and smiling in the dressing room."

Juventus preparing bid for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly ready to make an offer for Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Catalan club, and there has been no progress in negotiations over a new deal.

According to Todofichajes, via Il Bianconero, Juventus are ready to make an opening bid of €40 million for the forward. Barcelona are likely to reject this offer but should be willing to let the Frenchman leave for the right price rather than lose him as a free agent at the end of next season.

As of right now, Ousmane Dembélé does not want to renew. He has offers from Juventus and Liverpool, and could leave for free when his contract expires. Barça will try to convince him, otherwise he will be put on the transfer list.



— TV3 pic.twitter.com/9s2gou6Aky — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 26, 2021