Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo speaks after Parma win, Bianconeri linked with Hansi Flick and more | 22nd April, 2021

Juventus beat Parma 3-1 in a crucial game on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a top 4 finish in Serie A.

Goals from Alex Sandro and Matthijs De ligt were enough to see the Bianconeri complete their comeback against Parma. Andrea Pirlo will know that his side cannot afford to be complacent as they are currently tied on points with Atalanta and any slip-ups between now and the end of the season could prove costly for the Turin side.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news as of 22nd April, 2021

Andrea Pirlo speaks after Parma win

Andrea Pirlo spoke to the press after Juventus' 3-1 victory over Parma. The Italian was happy with his side's comeback, but was disappointed in the manner in which the Bianconeri conceded the first goal. When asked about the game, Pirlo explained:

"We made life difficult for ourselves with the opening goal, then ran a few other risks on set plays, and it’s a pity because we’d done well defending from dead ball situations this season. We did well to turn it around and the win was important for our confidence, as we played well and needed to take home the three points. We have instinctive players, but must also give them directions on the positions to hold."

He continued,

"They did it better in the second half than the first, especially with the body positioning to receive the ball. We were too distant in the first half and that slowed down the passing movement. Maybe we don’t maintain the same concentration and pace from match to match. Sometimes we are a little slow, we hold onto the ball, allow the opposition to occupy the space and it all grinds to a halt."

Juventus a possible destination for Hansi Flick

Flick will leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Juventus have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick. The Bavarian club confirmed that the German tactician will be leaving at the end of the season, with many teams across Europe interested in his signature.

According to SPORT BILD, Juventus are interested in bringing in Flick to replace Pirlo, as they want to challenge for the Champions League and see the German as the man to help them do so. However, the report also states that the Bianconeri will face stiff competition from a host of Premier League clubs.

Flick has also been touted to replace Joachim Low as the German national team's manager, following the European Championships in the summer.

Juventus will try and tempt Hansi Flick to Italy this summer. [Sport-Bild - @SBienkowski] pic.twitter.com/wrm8SMX3Fv — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) April 21, 2021

Juventus keen on Real Madrid duo

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid duo Isco and Marcelo in the summer. The pair are out of favor under Zinedine Zidane at Madrid, and the Bianconeri are intent on taking advantage of their situation.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid are willing to part with Isco for around €20 million. However, the report also states that the midfielder would prefer to remain in Spain if he does leave Los Blancos in the summer.

Marcelo, on the other hand, would be willing to join Juventus in order to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo.