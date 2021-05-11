Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri could be banned from Serie A, Club make decision on Andrea Pirlo's future and more | 10th May, 2021

Following their 3-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last weekend, Juventus have been hit with more bad news. The Italian Football Federation have threatened the club's expulsion from Serie A if they do not withdraw from the proposed European Super League.

Andrea Pirlo, however, has bigger problems to deal with as the Bianconeri are now facing the prospect of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in a decade. Juventus are currently fifth in the league, one point adrift of the top four, with only three rounds remaining in the season.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 10th May, 2021.

Juventus faces Serie A expulsion

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina has announced that Juventus could be expelled from Serie A if they do not withdraw from the European Super League before the start of next season.

The Bianconeri are one of the last three clubs, along with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are yet to withdraw from the proposed competition. Gravina told Naples radio station Kiss Kiss:

"The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A. I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon."

Breaking: Italian Football Federation President, Gabriele Gravina, says he is ready to kick Juventus out of Serie A 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tVuwJsvidJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2021

Juventus to stick with Andrea Pirlo for the remainder of the season

Pirlo's future at the club is in doubt

Juventus have no plans to sack Andrea Pirlo between now and the end of the season. The club will make a decision on the Italian's long-term future after the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Bianconeri saw their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League take a huge dent following their 3-0 loss to AC Milan on Sunday. But according to BBC Sport, the club are ready to stick with Pirlo until at least the end of the campaign.

Juventus, who face Sassuolo, Inter Milan and Bologna in the final three games of their Serie A campaign, will need to win all three fixtures to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Juventus deem De Ligt 'untouchable'

De Ligt in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly not going to let Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt leave the club under any circumstances in the summer.

According to Todofichajes, the Bianconeri see De Ligt as a player who will lead their defense for many years to come.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently, but those rumors can now be put to bed.