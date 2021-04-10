Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri fourth in UEFA club rankings, Dybala agent speaks on contract situation and more | 10th April, 2021

Juventus will host Genoa in the Serie A on Sunday and Andrea Pirlo's men will try to finish the season on a strong note. The Serie A title looks out of reach for the Bianconeri this season and they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to finish in the top 4.

Juventus are currently 3rd in the league, 12 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan. The win against Napoli in midweek has put Andrea Pirlo's side in a strong position heading into the final run-in of their campaign.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news on 10th April, 2021.

Juventus ranked the 4th best club in Europe

Juventus is still amongst the world's best clubs

UEFA have ranked Juventus the 4th best club in Europe in their updated list. The Bianconeri were the only Italian team to be ranked in the top ten even though they have endured a tumultuous season so far. The Italian side were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto and have fallen out of the title race in the Serie A.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich topped the list, with Spanish outfits Real Madrid and Barcelona following them. English heavyweights Manchester City rounded off the top 5.

The clubs were ranked as follows:

1. Bayern Munich

2. Real Madrid

3. Barcelona

4. Juventus

5. Manchester City

6. Atlético Madrid

7. Paris Saint-Germain

8. Manchester United

9. Liverpool

10. Sevilla

Paulo Dybala's agent coy about star's contract situation

Dybala made his long-awaited return from injury in midweek.

Argentine star Paulo Dybala's agent has said that the forward is not worried about his contract situation at the club and is currently focused on ending the season on a strong note.

Dybala's current contract will run out at the end of next season and no progress has been made over an extension. The forward's agent Jorge Antun was asked about his performance against Napoli in midweek and his situation at the club. He told TuttoJuve; as reported by Football Italia:

"He wanted to leave his mark. He wanted to do well and he entered the pitch and he immediately scored a great goal. The judgment on his performance can only be a positive one. Paulo will never give up, he is even stronger than injuries. We think about the present. Paulo only wants to play and do well in the final part of the season."

Juventus forward on Manchester United's radar

Kulusevski in action for Juventus

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski in the summer. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bringing in a winger ahead of next season and has identified Kulusevski as a potential signing.

However, according to Calciomercato, Juventus have no intention of letting the winger leave, as Andrea Pirlo sees him as a huge part of the club's future going forward.

Kulusevski was pursued by Manchester United before joining Juventus last year and the Red Devils are now set to reignite their interest in the winger.

