Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri interested in Ligue 1 star, Demiral-Zielinski swap deal on the cards and more | 27th April, 2021

As Juventus continue to prepare for their Serie A clash against Udinese on Sunday, they are now involved in a five-team race to finish in the top four.

Andrea Pirlo's side are currently fourth in Serie A, tied on points with both AC Milan and Napoli, and two points behind second-placed Atalanta. With the top four race certain to go down to the wire, Juventus can't afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 27th April, 2021.

Juventus enter race for Memphis Depay

Depay in action for Lyon

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Dutch superstar Memphis Depay from Lyon in the summer. The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their attacking options and have identified the forward as a potential target

According to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus will join Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan in the race to sign the Dutch international. Depay reportedly wants to join a club who will be playing Champions League football next season, with Barcelona as his preferred destination.

Andrea Pirlo sees Depay as a potential replacement for Paulo Dybala, who could leave Juventus at the end of the season as the Argentine international is yet to sign a new contract.

Juventus have tried to convince Memphis Depay to sign for them, but without success. The player wants Barça even though Juventus' economic proposal was better. [md] pic.twitter.com/78OaGcHUun — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2021

Juventus interested in swap deal involving Napoli's Piotr Zielinski

Zielinski in action for Napoli

Juventus are reportedly interested in a swap deal involving Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. Andrea Pirlo is looking to revamp his midfield in the summer and sees Zielinski as a perfect fit.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are ready to offer a player-plus-cash deal in order to lure Zielinski at the end of the season. The report states that the Bianconeri will be offering a fee of €22 million and Turkish defender Merih Demiral to Napoli in exchange for Zielinski's services.

Demiral has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus this season and is seemingly not in Pirlo's plans.

Juventus ready to bring back former goalkeeper as Gianluigi Buffon's replacement

📰| Juventus would like to bring back Emil Audero as a number 2, should Buffon leave this summer. But Juve do face competition from Inter, Milan and PSG for the Sampdoria goalkeeper. [Il Secolo XIX] #Audero #JuveNews pic.twitter.com/3EINc5iIj5 — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 27, 2021

Juventus are reportedly resigned to losing club legend Gianluigi Buffon in the summer and are ready to bring back Emil Audero to replace the veteran goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that Buffon wants to play regular football, something which Juventus can't offer him at the moment. According to Calciomercato, several clubs, including Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, Galatasaray, and Dinamo Kiev are interested in the 43-year-old.

To fill Buffon's void, the Italian champions want to sign Audero, who has played for Juventus' youth team in the past. The 24-year-old shot-stopper has been in impressive form for Sampdoria this season.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Audero, whose current contract with Sampdoria runs until 2026.