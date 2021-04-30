Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri interested in two Chelsea stars, Pirlo's former teammate shortlisted as next potential manager and more | 29th April, 2021

As Juventus continue their preparations to take on Udinese on Sunday, a win could potentially see Andrea Pirlo's side finish the weekend in second spot in the Serie A table.

Although the Bianconeri are presently fourth in the standings, level on points with Napoli and AC Milan, things look much more optimistic for the Turin club in terms of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 29th April, 2021.

Juventus interested in swap deal involving Chelsea duo

Alex Sandro in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly interested in a swap deal involving Chelsea stars Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri. Andrea Pirlo is apparently a huge admirer of the duo and is keen to bring them to Turin in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri would be willing to offer Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro in exchange for either one of the players. The report also states that Thomas Tuchel likes Sandro, having tried to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain in the past.

A deal for Jorginho would be difficult as he has been an integral part of Chelsea's midfield since Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard back in January. Signing Emerson could well materialize as the wing-back is currently way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus add Gennaro Gattuso to shortlist of potential Andrea Pirlo replacements

Pirlo and Gattuso were teammates for over a decade

Juventus have reportedly added Andrea Pirlo's former teammate Gennaro Gattuso to their list of potential candidates to replace the Bianconeri boss if he does get sacked at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport, Gattuso is highly likely to leave Napoli at the end of the season, following a break down in his relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Juventus are ready to take advantage of the situation and have lined him up as their next potential manager if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

Football Italia, however, reported that Max Allegri is currently the favorite to replace Pirlo at Juventus.

Juventus set to lose out on Arkadiusz Milik

Milik spent 5 years at Napoli

Juventus will potentially miss out on signing Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik in the summer as Roma have reportedly stormed ahead in the race for the Pole's signature. Milik has been a long-term target for the Bianconeri, who tried signing him last summer and also in January.

According to TuttoJuve, Milik is very likely to sign for Roma at the end of the season, following the impending appointment of Maurizio Sarri as their new manager. Sarri and Milik have previously worked together at Napoli and reportedly still share a very good relationship.

