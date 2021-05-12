Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri line up Cristiano Ronaldo replacements, Andrea Pirlo speaks ahead of Sassuolo game and more | 11th May, 2021

Juventus are gearing up for their Serie A game against Sassuolo on Wednesday, with Andrea Pirlo knowing that anything less than a win would be disastrous for the club.

The Bianconeri are currently 5th in Serie A, three points behind AC Milan in 4th, with only three games remaining this season. Pirlo will need his side to win all three games if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Juventus news on 11th May, 2021.

Juventus shortlist two strikers to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may leave Juventus at the end of the season

Juventus are preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese superstar is unlikely to remain at the club if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

According to TuttoSport, via Il Bianconero, Juventus are planning to sign two players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if he does decide to depart in the summer. The two strikers are Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik and Everton's Moise Kean.

The Bianconeri reportedly believe it would be necessary to bring in two players to replace someone of Cristiano Ronaldo's caliber. They are said to be confident of landing the duo in the summer.

❗Cristiano Ronaldo will ask to leave Juventus if they miss out on Champions League. [@FabrizioRomano] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 11, 2021

Andrea Pirlo looking for his players to respond following AC Milan defeat

Andrea Pirlo is in the hot seat

Andrea Pirlo has addressed the media ahead of Juventus' clash against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The Italian was disappointed in his men's performance against AC Milan at the weekend and is hoping for them to step up when they take on Sassuolo. He said:

"I don’t want to see resignation tomorrow, we are a point behind the Champions League places and we have three games left. Football teaches that anything can happen, so we need great positivity. We were disappointed after the defeat to Milan, but our target doesn’t change. We have a duty to believe in it. Grit is a word that is often used in football, but it’s not enough to win. I have always asked to have the burning fire inside, and it has often happened."

Gianluigi Buffon to leave Juventus at the end of the season

Gianluigi Buffon has announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season. The Italian's contract with the Turin club comes to an end next month, and he has decided not to extend his stay.

Buffon told the media ahead of Juventus' game against Sassuolo:

"My future is clear and defined. This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year. Either I stop playing, or if I find a situation that motivates me to play or have a different life experience, I will take it into consideration. I feel I gave everything for Juve. I have received everything and more than this cannot be done. We have reached the end of a cycle and it’s right for one to remove the disturbance."

Gianluigi Buffon has announced he will leave Juventus when his contract ends at the end of the season.



He’s made 683 appearances and won 21 trophies with the club 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Ikctvwutl — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 11, 2021