Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri lose out on 2 transfer targets, Hansi Flick lined up as Andrea Pirlo replacement and more | 13th May, 2021

Juventus are gearing up for their clash against Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday as they continue to fight for a top-four finish.

Andrea Pirlo's men are currently one point off the top four. With only two league games left this season, they will need their rivals to drop points in order to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season. The Bianconeri know that dropping points in their next two games will be disastrous for them.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Juventus news on 13th May, 2021.

Juventus fall behind in the race for striker duo

Barcelona have reportedly pipped Juventus in the race for the signatures of both Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Lyon's Memphis Depay. The Bianconeri were highly interested in the duo, but it now seems that they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Calciomercato, both strikers prefer a move to Barcelona and are close to signing for the club as free agents in the summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata's futures uncertain at the club, Juventus will now need to find suitable reinforcements quickly.

Aguero has been approached by 3 clubs.



Negotiation ongoing.

Potential contract until 2023.

He’s reducing his salary only for Barça [less than €10m].



Final decisions about Depay and Aguero only in the next weeks. 🇦🇷🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2021

Juventus make last-ditch offer to Hansi Flick

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Hansi Flick as a replacement for Andrea Pirlo if the Italian does not help the club qualify for the Champions League this season.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in Flick. However, according to ESPN, the German is close to agreeing on a deal to take over as Germany's national team manager once Joachim Low steps down this summer.

It is also reported that although the DFB have already offered Flick a contract, he is ready to wait and weigh up all his options before making his decision.

Juventus & Barcelona are interested in H Flick. It's been discussed with his family that Flick could take a job abroad. National teams are also keen, but should he decide to work for a NT, Germany has priority. Flick wants to listen to all offers before signing for the DFB

Douglas Costa close to Gremio move

Juventus winger Douglas Costa is reportedly close to moving to his childhood club Gremio in the summer. The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, as Andrea Pirlo does not see him as part of his future plans.

Gremio's vice-president Marcos Hermann believes that a deal will be struck very soon. He told Goal.com, as reported by Calciomercato:

"Douglas has accepted to lower his demands and we we are very close to reach an agreement with him. If he manages to free himself from Juventus, then I’m sure we will reach a deal to sign him."