Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri to sign Empoli star, Kulusevski on Genoa win, and more | 11th April, 2021

Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 to bolster their top-4 hopes in the 2020-21 Serie A as goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie saw the Bianconeri come away with all three points.

Juventus travel to Atalanta next week in what will be a crucial fixture in the race for the top 4. The Bianconeri are four points above Atalanta, having played a game more than Gian Piero Gasparini's side.

On that note, let's have a look at the latest Juventus news as on 11th April 2021.

Juventus looking to bring in Hamed Junior Traore

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign highly-rated midfielder Hamed Junior Traore in the summer. The Ivorian is currently on loan at Sassuolo from Empoli and has been a standout player for the Neroverdi this season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus already have an option to sign Traore and could use it in the summer. Sassuolo are unlikely to stand in Juventus' way, as the midfielder would reportedly cost around €18 million.

Empoli President Fabrizio Corsi: "The deal with Juventus (for Hamed junior Traore) is in the pipeline, theres just the signatures missing but everything is defined." pic.twitter.com/VMCmIYY22h — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) June 12, 2019

Dejan Kulusevski speaks after Juventus' victory over Genoa

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Juventus.

Dejan Kulusevski has shared his thoughts after Juventus' 3-1 win over Genoa earlier today. The Swede opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the Bianconeri with a well-taken goal.

Kulusevski was asked about the game and how Juventus have fared this season. He told TuttoJuve in this regard:

"It is important now to find some confidence; that’s what has been missing a bit in this period; so let me work a little in peace, and I continue to work every day to play, play better and help the team win. I think we have to improve a lot in the second half because since I am here, I almost always do well in the first half, and in the second half we let the others enter the game. So we have to improve; we have to have more of the ball, make less mistakes. We risked; but it's always important to make it 3-1 which makes the work always easier."

Three goals seal our Sunday Calcio win 🆚 Genoa ⚽️⚽️⚽️#JuveGenoa #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 11, 2021

Fernando Llorente not convinced with Andrea Pirlo

Fernando Llorente spent three seasons at Juventus.

Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has urged the Bianconeri to replace Andrea Pirlo following their underwhelming campaign.

The Spaniard was asked about his former club's season and his thoughts on the Seria A title race this year. He told Marca, as reported by Calciomercato:

"It is a difficult moment, even more so after nine years spent dominating Serie A. Inter, however, are very strong, Conte’s team have reached an impressive level, and Juventus are suffering at the same pac,e as the squad is rejuvenating. I think it would be necessary to change something, I love Pirlo, and I think he will make a great journey as a coach. But he didn’t start off on the right foot with Juventus."