Juventus News Roundup: Star defender keen on Barcelona switch, Bianconeri want to offload midfielder and more | 28th April, 2021

Juventus are in for a major overhaul in the summer, with several of their players being targeted by different clubs.

Andrea Pirlo's side are in danger of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, which could lead to a massive summer exodus at the club. The Bianconeri are currently fourth in Serie A, tied on points with Napoli and AC Milan. If Juventus manage to win their remaining league games, they will surely qualify for the premium European competition.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 28th April, 2021.

Matthijs de Ligt wants Barcelona move

De Ligt in action for Juventus

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona in the summer. It has been claimed that the Juventus defender is unhappy with the club's current situation and would prefer a move to the Catalan giants in order to team up with his former Ajax teammate Frenkie De Jong.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno, De Ligt is 'crazy' about a move to Barcelona and the 21-year-old is ready to leave Juventus at the end of the current campaign. However, it is unlikely that the deal will materialize as Juventus would be keen on recouping the full €75 million they paid for the Dutchman back in 2019.

Given Barcelona's current financial situation, they have no chance of affording De Ligt at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Juventus looking to sell Adrien Rabiot

Juventus are reportedly keen to sell French midfielder Adrien Rabiot to help reduce their burgeoning wage bill.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have offered Barcelona, Manchester United, and Everton the chance to sign Rabiot in the summer, with all three clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

The Bianconeri have also reportedly explored the possibility of using Rabiot in a swap deal involving Manchester United full-back Alex Telles, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

Juventus have reportedly offered midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Everton and Barcelona as the Serie A giants look to trim their wage bill.

(Calciomercato) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 27, 2021

Everton make Merih Demiral approach

Demiral is highly sought after across Europe

Advertisement

Everton have reportedly started the process of signing Turkish defender Merih Demiral in the summer. The centre-back is way down the pecking order at Juventus and would be keen to make the switch.

According to Football Italia, the Premier League club would have to pay between €22 million and €27 million in order to secure Demiral's services in the summer. Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and is keen to bring him to Goodison Park.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will allow Demiral to leave, with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci potentially lined up for departures in the summer.