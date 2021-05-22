Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri target Barcelona superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini future in doubt and more | 21st May, 2021

Juventus are gearing up for their final Serie A game of the season against Bologna on Sunday as Andrea Pirlo's side make one last push to finish in the top four.

The Bianconeri are currently fifth in the league, only a point behind both Napoli and AC Milan. Juventus will have to defeat Bologna in order to have any chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 21st May, 2021

Juventus indentify Antoine Griezmann as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Griezmann in action for Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing in Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Ronaldo is expected to leave Juventus if the club fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and the Bianconeri are preparing for the Portuguese superstar's exit.

According to Football Italia, Juventus will look to bring in Griezmann on loan if Ronaldo does leave at the end of the season. However, the report also states that the Frenchman may not be keen on leaving Barcelona if the Bianconeri fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Giorgio Chiellini looking for a new challenge

Chiellini is set to leave Juventus this summer

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini's future at the club is reportedly in doubt, with the Bianconeri yet to offer the Italian a new contract.

According to Calciomercato, the defender is keen to continue playing after this season, whether at Juventus or at a new club.

Juventus are reportedly set to usher in a new era in Turin, which could see Chiellini leave the club at the end of the season. The centre-back is touted to be weighing up a move to the MLS in the future.

Douglas Costa completes move to Gremio

Costa in action for Bayern Munich

Juventus have confirmed that Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a loan move to his boyhood club Gremio.

A statement on the Bianconeri's official website read:

"Douglas Costa has officially signed for Gremio on a free loan from Juventus. The Brazilian winger, who joined Juventus back in 2017 and spent this past season on loan at Bayern Munich, will wear the shirt of the Porto Alegre outfit until 30 June 2022."

Costa, who spent the ongoing season on loan at Bayern Munich, will be a free agent next year and is expected to remain in Brazil following the end of his contract with Juventus.