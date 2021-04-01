Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri want Manchester City man to replace Paulo Dybala, legendary duo set to leave club and more | 1st April, 2021

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has his work cut out for him this season, as the Bianconeri are likely to end the campaign without silverware for the first time in a decade.

Juventus currently sit third in Serie A, ten points behind Inter Milan at the top of the table. The Old Lady will face Torino in the Turin derby on Saturday, and Pirlo will hope that his side can put their recent loss to Benevento behind them.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news from 1st April, 2021.

Juventus targetting Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will be leaving Manchester City after ten years at the club

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Sergio Aguero this summer. The Argentine is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after the Premier League club decided not to renew his contract.

According to Football Italia, Juventus consider Sergio Aguero to be a cheaper replacement for Paulo Dybala.

Andrea Pirlo has reportedly lost patience with Dybala and is looking to sell him at the end of the season. The Argentine has not yet signed a new contract with the club, and the Bianconeri are keen to part ways with the forward this summer.

Aguero is seen as the perfect replacement for Dybala, as he would reportedly demand lesser wages than his compatriot. Juventus are also in desperate need of an out-and-out striker to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front, and Aguero fits that bill perfectly.

Juventus to let Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini leave the club

Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon have played together at Juventus for over a decade

Legendary duo Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini will reportedly be allowed to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

According to Sky Italia, the Bianconeri have decided not to offer new contracts to the pair and will allow them to leave as free agents in the summer.

Both Buffon and Chiellini have been loyal servants to the club but are in search of more first-team football that Juventus currently cannot offer them.

‼️| Chiellini and Buffon won’t be offered new contracts at Juventus. The club want to rejuvenate the squad, if both players wish to carry on playing then it won’t be in the black and white of Juve [@SkySport] pic.twitter.com/cM1VjXTrpb — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 1, 2021

Juventus interested in Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso in action for Bayern Munich

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer. The Frenchman is rumoured to be leaving the Bavarian club at the end of the season, and the Bianconeri are ready to bring him to Turin.

According to Calciomercato, Andrea Pirlo is desperate to sign midfield reinforcements and wants Corentin Tolisso at Juventus. The Turin giants missed out on signing the Frenchman back in 2017 but are ready to secure his services this summer.

Tolisso is currently sidelined due to a thigh injury and is not expected to be back in action until May.