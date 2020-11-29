Juventus News Roundup: Boost for Juve as top target's club is ready to listen to offers, Bianconeri frontrunners to sign French midfielder and more: 29 November 2020

Juventus played out a disappointing 1-1 draw with Benevento yesterday and to make things worse, striker Alvaro Morata was shown the red card in stoppage time. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 29 November 2020.

Andrea Pirlo explains Cristiano Ronaldo absence

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the Juventus side that took on Benevento yesterday. The Bianconeri could only walk away with a single point and Alvaro Morata was red-carded in the dying embers of the game as well. There's a feeling that they would have done better with their best performer so far this season- Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after the game, Pirlo discussed the Portuguese's absence.

"He had a slight problem midweek and wanted to play in the Champions League anyway."

"After international duty, it was natural he’d need some rest. Ronaldo is an added value, but we must try to play our game even in his absence."

Juventus edge past Arsenal in race to sign Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar

As per reports, Juventus now have the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. Arsenal had tried to sign Aouar in the summer but were not able to match Lyon's asking price and ended up signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid instead.

Now it turns out that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has taken a liking to the 22-year-old midfielder. Now the Bianconeri are ready to cough up £50 million in order to sign him. Aouar has ran into some trouble at his club after he refused to participate in the warm-down session after the match against Rennes.

He has subsequently been dropped from the squad for the game against Reims.

LIVE: Houssem Aouar left out of the squad for the ongoing Ligue 1 fixture, Lyon vs Reims.

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia calls it a "logical decision" as the club decided to remove him from the matchday squad for not training, hence, Garcia said wanted to respect the club's decision. pic.twitter.com/6L25ydDgVw — Karan (@ftblKaran) November 29, 2020

Genoa open to offers for Nicolo Rovella

Nicolo Rovella (right)

Nicolo Rovella has been an absolute revelation this season and despite being just 18-years-old, he has been one of the standout performers in the Serie A this season. Rovella broke into the first team this season and has already earned a long list of admirers and Juventus have marked him as a top target.

According to Calciomercato, Rovella is in the final months of his contract and as such, the club is now open to listen to offers for him. If they don't extend his contract in the next few months, they will lose him for a free.

Juventus and Genoa have a good working relationship and their players Marko Pjaca, Luca Pellegrini, and Mattia Perin are all on loan at Genoa.