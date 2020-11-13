Juventus News Roundup: Condition for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Juve revealed, Bernardeschi provides update on future and more: 13 November 2020

Juventus have a lot of ground to make up after getting off to a rather awkward start to the new season and a new era under Andrea Pirlo. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 13 November 2020.

Chiellini suffers hamstring injury

Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus haven't got off to the most comfortable start to life under new manager Andrea Pirlo and things don't seem to be getting better. Now, as per the latest update posted by the club via an official statement, veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has sustained a hamstring injury from their game against Lazio.

Chiellini has now entered an already densely populated infirmary. The statement which provides an update on the other injured Juventus stars as well reads as follows:

“Chiesa continues with physiotherapy treatments following muscle strain in his right thigh accused before the last match against Lazio, Chiellini , who suffered a low-grade injury to the hamstring on the eve of the match against the Biancocelesti of the left thigh, continues the therapies.

Aaron Ramsey’s rehabilitation continues. Alex Sandro and de Ligt partially trained in a group , while Paulo Dybala did different training on the pitch.”

Giorgio Chiellini will be out for about a month after picking up another injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/4JxPRasgJN — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) November 12, 2020

Federico Bernardeschi says Pirlo trusts him

Italy v Estonia - International Friendly

Federico Bernardeschi has struggled for minutes at Juventus this season under Andrea Pirlo. However, he was called up to the international team during the break and he has repaid the trust shown in him by Robert Mancini by bagging a goal against Estonia.

Bernardeschi screamed in celebration of the goal and it was interpreted in several circles as a way of expressing his frustration at the lack of minutes at club level. However, on being asked about the same, Bernardeschi was quick to shoot rumours down. He said,

I am very happy with the goal. I shouted during my celebration to express a great deal of joy, because it was a wonderful moment. There was no anger, I leave that to others. That depends on how you look at it. Some like to see everything as complicated, I just see it as a normal period that can happen in football.

“I started this season late because I was out for 45 days, and that’s quite a lot, especially when everyone else is training and you can’t, then when you do return, you’re far behind the others. I only know one way to go about it and that’s to work, sacrifice and get into shape as soon as possible.

“I am at the disposal of the coach, I play where he asks me to, I spoke to Andrea Pirlo and he has faith in me. Obviously, when the staff changes, there are some new situations you must adapt to, so it takes time.

“There were some issues of incompatibility with Maurizio Sarri and Juventus. He probably wasn’t able to express himself to us and we weren’t able to understand him.”

🚨 Bernardeschi goal for Italy 😳pic.twitter.com/Pbtl7V6blK — Juve Canal (@juvecanal2) November 11, 2020

Condition for Ronaldo to leave Juventus revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo

Of late, several rumours have surfaced linking Cristiano Ronaldo with an exit. The 35-year-old is the highest-earning member of the Juventus squad and owing to the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the club will be much better off if they can offload him in the summer and earn some cash through the sale.

He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain. However, according to Football Italia, Cristiano Ronaldo will consider leaving Juventus only if the results which he expects do not arrive this season. That pretty much sounds like Ronaldo will leave if they won't taste domestic and continental glory.