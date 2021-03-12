Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent contacts Real Madrid over possibility of sensational return, Juventus set for massive overhaul, and more - 12th March 2021

The repercussions of Juventus's exit from the UEFA Champions League are almost certainly expected to introduce several changes at the club. Juventus also look set to miss out on the Serie A title for the first time in a decade, as they find themselves 10 points behind Inter Milan, who currently occupy the top spot.

The club's hierarchy are expected to address their side's shortcomings and can be expected to make a number of transfers this summer - both incoming and outgoing. There have already been plenty of rumors about players the club could look to sign in the summer who they might look to sell.

On that note, here are the top news stories of the day featuring Juventus on 12th March 2021.

Juventus identify four young targets

Andrea Pirlo and Juventus are set to look towards the next generation of players.

With Champions League success continuing to elude Juventus, the club are said to be considering signing younger talent. Juventus are likely to get rid of the deadweight at the club this summer and bring in fresh legs in the form of young talent.

According to reports from Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Juventus have identified four young players they would like to sign in the summer. Their wishlist reportedly features 19-year-old Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), 18-year-old Jesus Vazquez (Valencia), 21-year-old Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) and 23-year-old Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey could possibly depart as club considers overhaul

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly likely to leave Juventus

Juventus seek to completely overhaul their side and are reportedly looking to build a young squad around four current players, with neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Aaron Ramsey featuring explicitly in Pirlo's plans.

Well-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the new Juventus project will revolve around Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Matthijs de Ligt, and Wojciech Szczesny.

He also suggested that the club will hold discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his future, claiming that keeping the 36-year-old at Turin will no longer be a priority for the club. He also claimed that Aaron Ramsey could be on his way out of the club as well.

Juventus are planning to re-build the team. McKennie, Chiesa, de Ligt, Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future [contract expiring in 2022]. Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he’s staying. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent makes contact with Real Madrid over possible return

Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

Following Juventus's lack of success in the UEFA Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been cast into the dark, with Juventus making it clear that he is no longer a part of their plans.

The latest reports from Marca claim that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has made contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of a sensational return to the Spanish capital. The report claims that both Madrid and Ronaldo have been worse off since the Portuguese star left the club and both parties would welcome a reunion.

👀 Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo y la operación retorno al Real Madrid https://t.co/GHuQ5Tvdg6 — MARCA (@marca) March 12, 2021

The report also claims that Juventus are likely to agree to let him go since his gargantuan wage demands haven't translated into Champions League success.