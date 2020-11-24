Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on future, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star decides to join Serie A and more: 24 November 2020

Juventus are slowly kicking into gear after struggling in the initial stages under new manager Andrea Pirlo. They will be desperate to register yet another win over Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 24 November 2020.

Andrea Pirlo says 'losses of concentration are not allowed'

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has issued a warning of sorts to his players ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage match against Ferencvaros. Pirlo has made it clear that he will not tolerate losses of concentration as he urges his players to seal qualification to the knockout rounds with a win tonight.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pirlo said,

“We have to approach the match in the best way possible. Losses of concentration are not allowed. We want to secure qualification as soon as we can. We have some absences in defence. The others are available and those in the best shape will be on the field. Dybala is finding his form, it takes time.

“Tomorrow, we’ll see whether or not he plays from the first minute. Tomorrow will be a decisive match. The away game was good, but tomorrow only the present will count.”

Juventus on alert as Isco decides to move to Serie A

Isco

According to Isco's father (via Calcio News), Real Madrid midfielder Isco is eyeing a move to the Serie A and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan have been put on alert.

Isco has cut a frustrated figure of late under Zinedine Zidane and has faded in prominence over the past few seasons. As such, he is looking for a move away and according to his father, Serie A is a very possible destination.

Isco has only started three games for Real Madrid this season and is not an essential part of Zizou's plans for Los Blancos. Even though Juventus have quality players in midfield, Isco would still be a great addition to their side.

Juventus are the Italian club with the greatest chances of signing Isco from Real Madrid. Juventus can offer him a salary of €6.5m/yr without any problem. Isco is valued at €50m by the Spanish club. [El Chiringuito] pic.twitter.com/rRGUuPfWCz — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 23, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay for another year

Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

According to Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato), Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying life in Turin and will see out his contract at the club. He is easily one of the most important players at Juventus and has been their standout performer this season as well despite being 35-years-old.

However, several reports had claimed that this would be the Portuguese's last season in Turin owing to the financial strain on Juve caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ronaldo is the highest earner at the club and as such, Juve could save a lot of money by letting him leave.

Though Ronaldo wants to stay for a fourth year and fans will be excited to hear this, Juventus will need to make a decision based on whether or not they can actually keep him on their payroll for another season.