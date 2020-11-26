Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United rumours addressed by Fabrizio Romano, Juve in race with Roma to sign Serie A midfielder and more: 26 November 2020

Juventus are all set to navigate a busy schedule between now and Christmas and manager Andrea Pirlo has urged his players to up their game in this period. The club is also preparing for the January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 26 November 2020.

Sami Khedira edging closer to joining Everton

Sami Khedira (l) in action

Juventus outcast Sami Khedira had earlier resolved to stay at Juventus and fight for his place. The club wanted to terminate his contract but a mutual termination was impossible since the German wanted to stay and fight for a place.

However, he seems to have pulled a 180 and is now seeking an exit from the club after not being afforded opportunities. Calciomercato claims that Sami Khedira now wants to move in January. Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring in some experienced players as he seeks UEFA Champions League qualification with Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has managed Sami Khedira at Real Madrid and believes that Khedira will be a good fit at Goodison.

Fabrizio Romano addresses Ronaldo to Manchester United rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo

It didn't take long for Cristiano Ronaldo to be linked with Manchester United once again as Juventus were hit by the Covid-19 in a financial sense. This summer is the last chance for the Bianconeri to cash in Cristiano Ronaldo unless they extend his contract.

Juventus cannot afford to pay Cristiano Ronaldo his hefty wages and it was reported by Sport Witness that Manchester United had made an offer for Ronaldo via Jorge Mendes.

Now speaking on the Here We Go podcast (via GMS), Fabrizio Romano has said that he does not believe that Cristiano Ronaldo's shock return to Manchester United will happen.

Manchester United are NOT focusing on Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment. People around Juventus have always said he will stay next season and he is happy at the club. [Fabrizio Romano] pic.twitter.com/AYaPIGIHiB — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 25, 2020

Roma joins Juventus in race for Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli might not be a Sassuolo player for much longer

Manuel Locatelli was one of Juventus' top transfer targets this past summer. The midfielder had left AC Milan to join Sassuolo in order to get more game time. Andrea Pirlo believes that Manuel Locatelli would be a good fit for Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

However, they will face stiff competition from AS Roma. Locatelli has been impressive for both Sassuolo and the international team. He is reportedly valued at €40 million. The report adds that there are other 'top European clubs' who are also keeping tabs on him.