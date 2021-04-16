Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal, Bianconeri pursue Moise Kean and more | 15th April, 2021

Juventus are gearing up to face Atalanta in Serie A this weekend. Both teams are separated by a point and the winner will be favorites to finish in the top 4 at the end of the season.

A win for the Bianconeri would put them two points above AC Milan in 2nd place. Andrea Pirlo's side are unbeaten in their last three games and look set to continue their strong form as we move into the final stages of the season.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news from 15th April, 2021

Juventus to offer Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG in swap deal

Ronaldo has been a subject of transfer rumours throughout the season

Juventus are reportedly ready to offer Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal for PSG's Mauro Icardi. The Bianconeri are keen to bring the former Serie A star back to the club and are willing to use Cristiano Ronaldo to do so.

According to Todofichajes, as reported by TuttoJuve, PSG would be willing to make this deal happen, as they are already preparing to lose their star striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer, and see Cristiano Ronaldo as a good replacement for the Frenchman.

Ronaldo's contract at Juventus is up at the end of next season and no progress has been made over agreeing an extension with the club.

According to Spanish paper Diario AS, if Cristiano Ronaldo does leave Juventus, he is likely to join PSG or Real Madrid, potentially exchanging with Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean https://t.co/X3fypJnaCP #Juventus #PSG #RealMadrid #EFC #CR7 pic.twitter.com/XGB1ynM6Wl — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 13, 2021

Juventus interested in swap deal for Moise Kean

Moise Kean in action for PSG

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing back Moise Kean to the club in the summer. The Italy international left Juventus for Everton last season but found it hard to adapt to the Premier League.

However the striker has been on fire since his loan move to PSG in the summer and Juventus are now keen to bring him back to the club. According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are unsure over the future of Alvaro Morata at the club and see Kean as a cheaper alternative to the Spaniard.

The report also states that Juventus are willing to offer Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey or Federico Bernardeschi to Everton as part of a swap deal for Kean.

🔴 La Juventus est convaincu d'avoir en mains les bonnes cartes pour ramener Moise Kean à Turin. La Juve a l'occasion d'égaler une autre offre, avec un canal préférentiel. Les noms de contreparties sont Ramsey et Rabiot, l'alternative est Bernardeschi.



🗞 Gazzetta Dello Sport pic.twitter.com/Tvu6ogsPQH — Elvin DF (@JuveFanInfoFR) April 14, 2021

Allegri unlikely to return to Juventus

Allegri spent 5 years at Juventus

Former Juventus manager Max Allegri is unlikely to return to the club as Andrea Pirlo's replacement in the summer. The Italian was touted to return to Turin as their next manager after the club's below par performances in Italy and Europe this season.

However, according to Libero, as reported by TuttoJuve, Allegri is likely to be the next Roma manager, with the owners said to be keen on bringing him in as the successor to Paulo Fonseca.

The report also suggests that Allegri would refuse to come to Juventus, as his relationship with the hierarchy, particularly Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici, has soured over the years.